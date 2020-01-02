OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

