Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

ORN stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

