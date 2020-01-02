Analyzing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Celgene and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene 34.63% 78.15% 18.54% Amarin -17.42% -26.67% -12.58%

Celgene has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celgene and Amarin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene $15.28 billion 5.04 $4.05 billion $7.61 14.22 Amarin $229.21 million 33.41 -$116.44 million ($0.39) -54.97

Celgene has higher revenue and earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celgene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Celgene and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene 0 15 0 0 2.00 Amarin 1 3 8 0 2.58

Celgene currently has a consensus price target of $100.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.33%. Amarin has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Amarin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Celgene.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Celgene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celgene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celgene beats Amarin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The company's products also include IDHIFA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (rrAML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation; VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and AML; THALOMID to treat patients with MM; and ISTODAX, an epigenetic modifier. Its preclinical and clinical-stage product candidates include small molecules, biologics, and cell therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases, myeloid diseases, epigenetics, protein homeostasis, and immuno-oncology. The company has agreements with BeiGene, Ltd; Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; and EXSCIENTIA LTD. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

