Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.79 Million

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to post sales of $617.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.02 million to $622.50 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $504.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Comerica Bank increased its position in EPAM Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,570 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,225,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $212.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $191.26. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

