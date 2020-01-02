Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.69. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

