Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.54. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 10.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

