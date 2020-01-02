Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $285.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.16 million and the lowest is $282.90 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $330.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $144.92 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $107.52 and a one year high of $182.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 9.08.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

