Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $571,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

