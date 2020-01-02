QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,192 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,111,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.