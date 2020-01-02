SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SINA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.32. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SINA will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SINA by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SINA by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SINA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SINA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.