1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $53.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. Analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 202,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

