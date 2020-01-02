TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

