Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

