Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of MCY opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

