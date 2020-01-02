Insider Buying: Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Acquires $40,789.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 5,745 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $40,789.50.

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of -0.06. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

