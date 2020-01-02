Robert Wares Buys 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,929,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,990,938.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares bought 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,695.00.

Shares of OM opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.03.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.