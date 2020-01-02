Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$63,600.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Bryan A. Coates sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,175,520.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -12.16.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Eight Capital raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Beacon Securities raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

