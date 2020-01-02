Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 14,398 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

