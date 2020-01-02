Barry H. Orr Sells 1,100 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $50.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

