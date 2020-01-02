Jeffrey Anthony Hakala Buys 13,673 Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Anthony Hakala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conifer alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 155,228 shares of Conifer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $698,526.00.

CNFR stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Conifer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.