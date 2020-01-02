Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 2,944 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $208,238.78.

On Monday, December 9th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $176,020.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 613.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 88,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

