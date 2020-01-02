Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 1,412 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $50,902.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 305,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

