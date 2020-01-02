Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 386.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

