Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GH opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $112.21.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.