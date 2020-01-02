U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRTS. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.51. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

