Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of PRAA opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

