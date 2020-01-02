Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,726. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 11.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

