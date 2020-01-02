Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of NTLA opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $717.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,922 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

