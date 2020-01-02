OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.