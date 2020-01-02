JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JD.Com by 165.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.