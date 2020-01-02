JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.
Shares of JD opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JD.Com by 165.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
