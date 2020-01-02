Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEET. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Shares of MEET stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.