MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 430.36 and a beta of 0.57. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $158.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 289.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 25.3% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.