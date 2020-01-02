Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

