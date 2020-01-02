Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hurco Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

