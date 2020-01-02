Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.68. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

