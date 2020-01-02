Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $870.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

