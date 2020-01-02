$599.94 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $599.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $598.20 million and the highest is $601.01 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $549.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $261.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.54 and a 200 day moving average of $271.20. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.72.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.