$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.78 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $194.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

