Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,880,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,176,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

