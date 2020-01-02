CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.06. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 603.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

