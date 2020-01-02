Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

CPRX stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

