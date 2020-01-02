Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

CPRX stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fox Factory Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub
Fox Factory Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub
CSW Industrials Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
CSW Industrials Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Brookfield Property Partners Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Brookfield Property Partners Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Arena Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Arena Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Leaf Group Ltd. Major Shareholder Sells $71,456.00 in Stock
Leaf Group Ltd. Major Shareholder Sells $71,456.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report