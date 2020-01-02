Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,787,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 108,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.