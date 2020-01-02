Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

