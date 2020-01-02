Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Sells $71,456.00 in Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $71,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 2,219 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $8,898.19.

On Friday, December 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,354 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $36,256.36.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $233,160.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 950 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,558 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $34,659.90.

On Monday, December 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,864 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $43,673.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 5,229 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $20,916.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 824 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $3,337.20.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 6,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $27,495.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $74,725.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEAF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leaf Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 266,850 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Leaf Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 254,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leaf Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leaf Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

