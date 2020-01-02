Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.81.

KTB stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

