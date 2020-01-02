TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

