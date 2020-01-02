Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Sells C$78,540.00 in Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,094,096.55.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.86 million and a PE ratio of 32.28. Village Farms International Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

