Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Sells C$78,540.00 in Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,094,096.55.
Shares of VFF stock opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.86 million and a PE ratio of 32.28. Village Farms International Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
