LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

LendingClub stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other LendingClub news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $27,626.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $470,209. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $83,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $28,181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $4,253,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,126,000 after buying an additional 425,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

