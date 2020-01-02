Insider Buying: Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Purchases $100,399.68 in Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Lovesac Co has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

