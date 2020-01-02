Carman Alenson Sells 2,950 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556,825 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $12,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $11,256,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

