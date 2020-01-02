Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACLS. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $781.03 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.34. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

